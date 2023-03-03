Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO)

Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth is a disorder in which poor movement of intestinal contents allows certain normal intestinal bacteria to grow excessively, causing diarrhea and poor absorption of nutrients (malabsorption).
Some conditions and disorders slow or stop the movement of contents through the intestines.
People have abdominal discomfort, diarrhea, bloating, and excessive flatulence.
The diagnosis is based on symptoms, particularly in people who have had certain types of surgery or who have certain disorders, plus the results of a breath test or an intestinal fluid culture.
Antibiotics can eliminate the excess bacteria.
Causes of SIBO
The normal steady movement of intestinal contents (peristalsis) is important to help maintain a proper balance of bacteria in the small intestine. Conditions in which intestinal contents slow or pool in one place allow excess bacteria to grow. Such conditions include certain types of surgery on the stomach, intestines, or both. Disorders such as diabetes, systemic sclerosis, and amyloidosis also can slow peristalsis, causing bacterial overgrowth.
The excess bacteria consume nutrients, including carbohydrates and vitamin B12, leading to lower calorie intake and vitamin B12 deficiency. The bacteria also split bile salts, which are secreted by the liver to aid digestion (see Gallbladder and Biliary Tract). The loss of bile salts causes difficulty absorbing fats, leading to diarrhea and poor nutrition.
Symptoms of SIBO
The most common symptom of small intestinal bacterial overgrowth is bloating.
Other symptoms are abdominal discomfort, diarrhea, excess flatulence, weight loss, or symptoms of nutritional deficiencies. Some people have severe diarrhea or steatorrhea (light-colored, soft, bulky, greasy, and unusually foul-smelling stool).
Diagnosis of SIBO
A doctor's evaluation of symptoms
Breath tests
Intestinal fluid culture
Imaging tests
Doctors base the diagnosis of small intestinal bacterial overgrowth on typical symptoms, particularly in people who have had certain types of surgery or have certain disorders.
Doctors may take a fluid sample from a flexible tube inserted into the small intestine in a procedure called endoscopy. Doctors culture the fluid to determine the type and amount of bacteria present.
Sometimes people have abnormalities of their internal structures that make them susceptible to bacterial overgrowth. To identify these abnormalities, doctors take x-rays of the stomach and small intestines after a person drinks a liquid that shows up on x-rays (called an upper gastrointestinal [GI] series).
Treatment of SIBO
Antibiotics
Changes in diet
Most people get better with antibiotics given by mouth for 10 to 14 days.
Because the excess bacteria grow faster with carbohydrates, people should eat a diet higher in fat and lower in carbohydrates and fiber.
Doctors prescribe supplements to correct any nutritional deficiencies.