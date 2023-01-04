Pilonidal disease is a disorder that occurs when a hair grows into the skin at the top of the cleft between the buttocks.

If an infection develops, symptoms include pain, redness, and swelling and sometimes pus.

The diagnosis is based on an examination.

Treatment includes measures to remove abscesses and sinuses and repair cysts.

Pilonidal disease usually occurs in young, hairy, White men but can also occur in women.

For unknown reasons, sometimes a hair irritates and grows into the skin, forming a cavity that may contain hair. Such a cavity is called a pilonidal cyst and typically forms at the top of the cleft between the buttocks. A pilonidal cyst may cause no symptoms, or it may become infected and cause pain.

If an infection causes a collection of pus to form, it is called a pilonidal abscess. A pilonidal abscess causes pain, redness, and swelling. Sometimes pus drains spontaneously from the abscess.

A pilonidal sinus is a chronic draining wound at the site.

Pilonidal Cyst Hide Details This photo shows pilonidal cysts at the cleft between the buttocks. IRAND/BSIP/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Diagnosis of Pilonidal Disease A doctor's examination To distinguish pilonidal disease from other infections, a doctor looks for tiny holes in or next to the infected area (pits).