Agoraphobia in Children and Adolescents

Agoraphobia is a persistent fear of being trapped in public situations or places with no way to escape easily and no one to help.

Agoraphobia may develop in adolescents, particularly those who have panic attacks, but is uncommon in children.

(See also Overview of Anxiety Disorders in Children and Adolescents and Agoraphobia in adults.)

Symptoms Adolescents experience intense fear or anxiety during or before activities such as Using public transportation

Being in open spaces

Being in enclosed public spaces (such as a store or movie theater)

Standing in line or being in a crowd

Being outside the home alone Adolescents may have panic attacks when they try to do the distressing activity. They may then avoid that activity.

Diagnosis A visit with a doctor or behavioral health specialist

Sometimes questionnaires about symptoms Symptoms For agoraphobia to be diagnosed, the fear or anxiety must be unreasonable and Persist for 6 months or more

Cause significant distress

Interfere with social, academic, or other functions