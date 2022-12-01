Osteogenesis imperfecta can range from mild to severe.

Most people with osteogenesis imperfecta have fragile bones, and about 50 to 65% have hearing loss.

Osteogenesis imperfecta causes the whites of the eyes (sclerae) in some people to turn blue. The blue color appears because the veins beneath the abnormally thin sclerae show through. The sclerae are thinner than normal because collagen has not been formed correctly.

Children may have discolored and poorly developed teeth (called dentinogenesis imperfecta) depending on the type of osteogenesis imperfecta.

Sometimes heart or lung diseases develop in children with osteogenesis imperfecta.

Osteogenesis Imperfecta (Blue Sclerae) Hide Details This photo shows a close-up of the eye showing a blue sclera, which is normally white. JAMES STEVENSON/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Type I osteogenesis imperfecta is the mildest type. Some children may have only symptoms of blue sclerae and muscle and joint pain caused by loose joints. Children with this type may have increased risk of fractures during childhood.

Type II osteogenesis imperfecta is the most severe type and causes death. Infants are usually born with many broken bones. The skull may be so soft that the brain is not protected from pressure applied to the head during childbirth. These infants have shortened arms and legs and blue sclerae. Infants with this type can die before childbirth or within the first few days or weeks of life.

Type III osteogenesis imperfecta is the most severe type that does not cause death. Children with this type are very short and have curving of the spine and frequent fractures. This type causes bones to often break after very minor injuries, usually when children begin to walk. These children also have a large skull and a triangular face shape caused by overdevelopment of the head and underdevelopment of the face bones. Chest deformities are common. The color of the sclerae varies.

Osteogenesis Imperfecta (Skeletal Problems) Hide Details This photo shows a person with severe osteogenesis imperfecta who has a barrel chest, curving of the spine, severe bone deformities, loose joints, and poor muscle development. R M.A. ANSARY/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Type IV osteogenesis imperfecta ranges widely in severity and can cause deformities. Children with this type have bones that fracture easily during childhood before puberty. The sclerae are typically white. Children are short. Children with this type may benefit from treatment, and the survival rate is high.