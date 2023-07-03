Orgasmic disorder is lack of or delay in sexual climax (orgasm) or orgasm that is infrequent or much less intense even though sexual stimulation is sufficient and the woman is sexually aroused mentally and emotionally.

Some women do not have or have trouble having an orgasm.

Women may not have an orgasm if there is consistently insufficient foreplay, early ejaculation by the partner, or poor communication about sexual activity preferences.

Women with orgasmic disorder may have other types of sexual problems, such as pain during sex and involuntary contraction of the muscles around the opening of the vagina when entry into the vagina is attempted.

Doctors diagnose orgasmic disorder based on the woman's description of the problem and specific criteria.

Women are encouraged to try self-stimulation (masturbation), and for some women, psychological therapies are helpful.

The amount and type of stimulation required for orgasm varies greatly from woman to woman. Most women can reach orgasm when the clitoris is stimulated, but fewer than half of women regularly reach orgasm during vaginal intercourse. About 1 of 10 women never reaches orgasm, but some of them nonetheless consider sexual activity to be satisfactory.

Many women with orgasmic disorder cannot have an orgasm under any circumstances, even when they masturbate and when they are highly aroused. However, if a women does not have an orgasm because she is not sufficiently aroused, the problem is considered an arousal disorder, not an orgasmic disorder. Inability to have an orgasm is considered a disorder only when the lack of orgasm distresses the woman.

Causes of Orgasmic Disorder in Women Situational and psychological factors can contribute to orgasmic disorder, such as Contextual factors, those specific to a woman’s current situation (for example, consistently insufficient foreplay, early ejaculation by the partner, poor communication about sexual preferences)

Psychological factors (such as anxiety, stress, lack of trust in a partner)

Cultural factors (for example, lack of recognition of or attention paid to female sexual pleasure)

In one or both partners, lack of knowledge about how sexual function Physical disorders can also contribute to orgasmic disorder. They include nervous system damage (as results from diabetes, spinal cord injuries, lichen sclerosus, or multiple sclerosis), and abnormalities in genital organs. Certain medications, particularly selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs, a type of antidepressant), may specifically inhibit orgasm.

Symptoms of Orgasmic Disorder in Women Some women with orgasmic disorder have never been able to have an orgasm. Others have had orgasms but no longer do or have difficulty having an orgasm. Other women with this disorder have orgasms, but the orgasms are infrequent or much less intense even though sexual stimulation is sufficient and the women are sexually aroused mentally and emotionally. Women with orgasmic disorder may have other types of sexual problems, such as pain during sexual intercourse (dyspareunia) and involuntary contraction of the muscles around the opening of the vagina when entry into the vagina is attempted (levator ani syndrome, previously called vaginismus). Anxiety disorders and depression are common in women with orgasmic disorder.

Diagnosis of Orgasmic Disorder in Women A doctor's evaluation based on specific criteria Doctors interview the woman and, sometimes, her partner. They ask the woman to describe the problem in her own words. Doctors diagnose orgasmic disorder based the following criteria: Orgasm that is delayed, infrequent, absent, or much less intense after normal sexual arousal during all or almost all sexual encounters

Distress or interpersonal problems due to problems with orgasm

No other disorder or substance that accounts for the problems with orgasm dysfunction Symptoms must have been present for at least 6 months.