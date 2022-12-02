Ketamine and Phencyclidine (PCP)

Phencyclidine (PCP or angel dust) is most often smoked after being sprinkled on plant material, such as parsley, mint leaves, tobacco for smoking, or marijuana (some street names are "wet" and "fry"). It can also be snorted or taken orally.

(See also Drug Use and Abuse.)

Very high doses may cause A life-threatening high body temperature (hyperthermia)

A fast heart rate

Hypersexual behavior

Very high blood pressure

Seizures

Coma

Death in rare cases

A doctor's evaluation

Quiet, nonthreatening environment

Observation and monitoring until the person is sober

Sometimes sedatives