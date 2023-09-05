Brought to you byMSD logo
Beard Ringworm (Tinea Barbae)

(Barber's Itch)

ByDenise M. Aaron, MD, Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine
Reviewed/Revised Sept 2023
Beard ringworm is a dermatophyte (fungal) infection, generally of the beard area.

(See also Overview of Fungal Skin Infections.)

Tinea barbae is a type of dermatophytosis. It is most often caused by the fungus Trichophyton mentagrophytes or Trichophyton verrucosum.

Tinea barbae usually causes superficial, circular patches, but deeper infection may occur. Tinea barbae is rare. Most skin infections in the beard area are caused by bacteria, not fungi.

Diagnosis of Tinea Barbae

  • A doctor's examination of the beard area

  • Examination of plucked hairs or a culture

Doctors diagnose tinea barbae by examining plucked hairs under a microscope or by doing a culture (the process of growing an organism in a laboratory for identification) or biopsy.

Treatment of Beard Ringworm

  • Antifungal medications taken by mouth

  • Sometimes a corticosteroid

