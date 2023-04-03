What causes pelvic pain?

What causes pelvic pain?

The most common cause of pelvic pain is:

Cramps from having your monthly period (menstrual cramps)

You may also have cramps between periods, when your body releases an egg (called ovulating).

The most dangerous causes of pelvic pain include:

Appendicitis—an infection in your appendix, a small organ located between your small and large intestines

Ruptured ectopic pregnancy—a pregnancy in the wrong place, such as in your fallopian tubes, which connect your ovaries to your uterus (womb)

A twisted ovary

Bleeding or tearing in a blood vessel or organ

If you have one of these causes, doctors may need to do surgery.

Other causes of pelvic pain include: