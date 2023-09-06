What happens during a C-section?

Several people may be in the room for your C-section, including:

An obstetrician (a doctor who takes care of pregnant women and delivers babies)

An anesthesiologist (a doctor who gives you pain medicines and puts you to sleep for surgery)

Sometimes a pediatrician (a doctor who takes care of babies and children)

Nurses

Doctors will give you medicine so that you don't feel pain during the surgery. Usually they will inject numbing medicine into your back. The numbing medicine keeps you from feeling pain below your waist.

Doctors will take your baby out through a surgical cut in your belly and uterus. The cut can be in the lower or upper part of your uterus:

Lower incision (cut): This is more common. It causes less bleeding and usually heals better.

Upper incision (cut): Doctors use this only when they have to, such as when:

You have placenta previa (when the placenta attaches to the wrong part of your uterus)

Your baby is sideways in your uterus

Your baby is very early

Your baby has a birth defect

Doctors will stitch your uterus and belly closed. You'll get antibiotics and a blood transfusion to replace blood you have lost, if you need it.

Your doctor will have you walk around soon after a C-section. Walking helps stop blood clots from forming in your legs or pelvis. Blood clots that form in your legs can travel into your lungs and cause serious problems.