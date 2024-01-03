Symptoms may resemble those of bacterial meningitis but are usually milder and progress more slowly. At first, you may have no symptoms or symptoms similar to a cold or stomach virus, such as:

Fever

Cough

Muscle aches

Throwing up

Not feeling hungry

Later, you’ll have:

Fever

Headache

Stiff neck that makes you unable to touch your chin to your chest or causes pain when you try—moving your head in other directions may not hurt as much

Most people, but not everyone, with herpes meningitis will also have herpes sores on their genitals.