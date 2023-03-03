Headaches are one of the most common reasons people go to the doctor.
Many things can cause a headache
Most headaches aren't dangerous. but some are caused by a serious problem
Tension headaches and migraines are the two most common types of headaches
Problems with your sinuses, brain, or eyes may also cause a headache
Often, the doctor just needs to examine you, but sometimes you'll need tests such as a CT (computed tomography) scan or a spinal tap
What causes a headache?
The most common causes of a headache are:
Other causes of a headache are:
An infection in your head, such as meningitis, encephalitis, or sinusitis
Bodywide infections such as Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, or flu
Sudden bleeding in your brain (intracerebral hemorrhage)
When should I see a doctor for a headache?
See a doctor right away if you have a headache and any of the following warning signs:
Changes in your vision, weakness, drowsiness, confusion, loss of balance, or trouble speaking
A fever and stiff neck
A sudden, very severe headache that came on like a thunderclap
Tenderness at your temple (as when combing hair) or jaw pain when chewing
Cancer, AIDS, or a weak immune system
A worsening headache
Red eyes and halos seen around lights
See a doctor within a week if you have:
Headaches that begin after age 50
Worsening vision
Weight loss
Headaches that are getting worse or more frequent
If you are older than 50 years old, any new headache or change in old headache should be seen by a doctor. Older people are more likely to have a serious cause for a headache, and even common headaches may be more difficult to treat in older people.
What will happen at my doctor visit?
Your doctor will ask you questions about your symptoms and examine you. Your doctor may also do tests such as:
MRI or CT (computed tomography) scan of your head
Spinal tap (lumbar puncture)
How do doctors treat headaches?
Treatment depends on the type of headache you have:
If another health problem is causing your headache, doctors will treat that problem
For migraine, doctors will give you special medicine