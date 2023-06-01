Carpal tunnel syndrome happens when the median nerve in your wrist is squeezed from swelling or bands of hard tissue within the carpal tunnel. Usually the cause is unknown. But some repetitive actions may lead to carpal tunnel syndrome, including:

Work that requires you to bend up your wrist too far in a repeated, forceful way, such as using a hammer

Using a keyboard in an incorrect position

Using objects that vibrate for a long time (for example, certain power tools)

You're more likely to get carpal tunnel syndrome if you have certain medical conditions, such as diabetes or rheumatoid arthritis.