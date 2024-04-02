Liddle syndrome is a rare hereditary disorder in which the collecting tubules of the kidneys excrete potassium but retain too much sodium and water, leading to high blood pressure.

(See also Introduction to Disorders of Kidney Tubules.)

The gene that causes Liddle syndrome is dominant, meaning that children of a person with the disorder have a 50% chance of inheriting the defective gene.

Liddle syndrome does not always cause symptoms. When it does, symptoms such as high blood pressure often begin during childhood or young adulthood. People also have low levels of potassium and high levels of bicarbonate in the blood.

Diagnosis of Liddle Syndrome Blood pressure measurement

Urine and blood tests In addition to finding high blood pressure in a young person, doctors also find a low amount of sodium in the urine and low blood levels of hormones that help regulate sodium levels in the blood and, thus, blood pressure (renin and aldosterone). Genetic testing may also be done.

Treatment of Liddle Syndrome Medications to increase sodium excretion