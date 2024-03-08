Ear Injury

A blunt blow to the external ear can cause bruising between the cartilage and the layer of connective tissue around it (perichondrium). When blood collects in this area, the external ear becomes swollen and purple. The collected blood (hematoma) can cut off the blood supply to the cartilage, allowing that portion of the cartilage to die, leading in time to a deformed ear. This deformity, called a cauliflower ear, is common among wrestlers, boxers, and rugby players.

A doctor cuts open the hematoma and removes the blood. After the blood is removed, the doctor applies a tight bandage, which is left on for 3 to 7 days to keep the hematoma from coming back. The dressing keeps the skin and perichondrium in their normal positions, allowing blood to reach the cartilage again. These injuries are prone to infection, so doctors usually give an antibiotic to prevent infection.

Cauliflower Ear Image RICHARD WAREHAM FOTOGRAFIE/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY