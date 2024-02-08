Chalazion and Stye (Hordeolum)

Chalazia are enlargements of an oil gland (similar to a pimple) deep in the eyelid caused by an obstruction of the gland’s opening. Styes are usually infected eyelash follicles.

A chalazion is inflamed but not infected. A stye is usually caused by a staphylococcal infection. Sometimes the person also has blepharitis (inflammation of the edges of the eyelids). Some people may have one or two styes in a lifetime, but other people develop them repeatedly. Rarely, a stye (hordeolum) develops in one of the deeper glands of the eyelid (an internal stye).

Symptoms of Chalazion and Stye Chalazion Chalazion Image SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY At first, a chalazion may cause a swollen eyelid, mild pain, and irritation. However, these symptoms disappear after a few days, leaving a round, painless swelling in the eyelid that grows slowly for the first week. Occasionally, the swelling continues to grow and may press on the eyeball and cause slight blurring. A red or gray area may develop on the underside of the eyelid. Stye (hordeolum) A stye usually begins with redness, tenderness, and pain at the edge of the eyelid. Then a small, round, tender, swollen area forms. The eye may water, become sensitive to bright light, and feel as though something is in it (foreign body sensation). Usually, only a small area of the eyelid is swollen, but sometimes the entire eyelid swells. Often a tiny, yellowish spot develops at the center of the swollen area, usually at the edge of the eyelid. The stye tends to rupture after 2 to 4 days, releasing a small amount of material (often pus) and ending the problem. Stye Image DR. CHRIS HALE/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY With an internal stye, pain and other symptoms are usually more severe than with an external stye. Pain, redness, and swelling tend to occur underneath the eyelid. Occasionally, inflammation is severe and may be accompanied by fever or chills.

Diagnosis of Chalazion and Stye A doctor's examination A doctor bases the diagnosis of chalazia and styes on examination findings.