In superficial punctate keratitis, the eyes are usually painful, watery, sensitive to bright light, and bloodshot, and vision may be slightly blurred. Often there is a burning, gritty feeling or a feeling as if a foreign object is trapped in the eye.

When ultraviolet light causes the disorder, symptoms usually do not occur until several hours after exposure, and they last for 1 to 2 days.

When a virus causes the disorder, a lymph node in front of the ear on the affected side may be swollen and tender.