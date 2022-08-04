Keratoconjunctivitis Sicca

Symptoms of dry eyes include irritation, burning, itching, a pulling sensation, pressure behind the eye, and grittiness or a feeling as if something is in the eye (foreign body sensation). Damage to the surface of the eye increases discomfort and sensitivity to bright light. Symptoms are worsened by

Activities in which the rate of blinking is reduced, specifically those that involve prolonged use of the eyes, such as reading, working at a computer, driving, or watching television

Windy, dusty, drafty, or smoky areas and dry environments, such as in airplanes or in shopping malls; areas with low humidity; and areas where air conditioners (especially in the car), fans, or heaters are being used

anticholinergic effects

Symptoms lessen during cool, rainy, or foggy weather and in humid places, such as in the shower.

Blinking spreads more tears on the surface of the eye, reducing or preventing dryness and symptoms. Frequent blinking is often done to relieve dryness.

Even with the most severe dry eyes, it is rare that vision is lost. However, people sometimes feel that their blurred vision or eye irritation is so severe, frequent, and prolonged that it is difficult to function normally. In some people with severe dryness, the surface of the cornea can thicken, or ulcers and scars can develop. Occasionally, blood vessels can grow across the cornea. Scarring and blood vessel growth can impair vision.