Generalized Anxiety Disorder in Children

In children with generalized anxiety disorder, worries are general and encompass many things and activities rather than one specific thing such as being away from their parent (as in separation anxiety disorder). Controlling the worries is difficult. Stress worsens the anxiety.

These children often have difficulty paying attention and may be hyperactive, restless, and irritable. They may feel keyed up, tense, or on edge. They may also sleep poorly, sweat excessively, feel exhausted, and complain of physical symptoms, such as stomachache, muscle aches, and headache.

The COVID-19 pandemic was associated with disruptions in daily activities and environments that increased anxiety in many children. These disruptions included school closures, isolation from others (extended family, peers, teachers, cultural groups, and religious congregations), the need to live in constrained spaces with family members for weeks to months, parental job loss, and uncertainty about the future.