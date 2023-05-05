Agoraphobia in Children and Adolescents

Agoraphobia is a persistent fear of being trapped in public situations or places with no way to escape easily and no one to help.
Agoraphobia may develop in adolescents, particularly those who have panic attacks, but is uncommon in children.
(See also Overview of Anxiety Disorders in Children and Adolescents and Agoraphobia in adults.)
Symptoms
Adolescents experience intense fear or anxiety during or before activities such as
Using public transportation
Being in open spaces
Being in enclosed public spaces (such as a store or movie theater)
Standing in line or being in a crowd
Being outside the home alone
Adolescents may have panic attacks when they try to do the distressing activity. They may then avoid that activity.
Diagnosis
A visit with a doctor or behavioral health specialist
Sometimes questionnaires about symptoms
Symptoms
For agoraphobia to be diagnosed, the fear or anxiety must be unreasonable and
Persist for 6 months or more
Cause significant distress
Interfere with social, academic, or other functions
Treatment
Behavioral therapy
Behavioral therapy is especially useful for agoraphobia symptoms.
Medications rarely help adolescents with agoraphobia, except to help control panic attacks.