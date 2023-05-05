Brought to you byMSD logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Agoraphobia in Children and Adolescents

ByJosephine Elia, MD, Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University
Reviewed/Revised May 2023
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

Agoraphobia is a persistent fear of being trapped in public situations or places with no way to escape easily and no one to help.

Agoraphobia may develop in adolescents, particularly those who have panic attacks, but is uncommon in children.

(See also Overview of Anxiety Disorders in Children and Adolescents and Agoraphobia in adults.)

Symptoms

Adolescents experience intense fear or anxiety during or before activities such as

  • Using public transportation

  • Being in open spaces

  • Being in enclosed public spaces (such as a store or movie theater)

  • Standing in line or being in a crowd

  • Being outside the home alone

Adolescents may have panic attacks when they try to do the distressing activity. They may then avoid that activity.

Diagnosis

  • A visit with a doctor or behavioral health specialist

  • Sometimes questionnaires about symptoms

  • Symptoms

For agoraphobia to be diagnosed, the fear or anxiety must be unreasonable and

  • Persist for 6 months or more

  • Cause significant distress

  • Interfere with social, academic, or other functions

Treatment

  • Behavioral therapy

Behavioral therapy is especially useful for agoraphobia symptoms.

Medications rarely help adolescents with agoraphobia, except to help control panic attacks.

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.