Secondary iron overload typically occurs in people who have disorders that impair red blood cell production such as

Inherited disorders of hemoglobin structure or function (for example, sickle cell disease, thalassemia, or sideroblastic anemias)

Disorders that cause abnormal breakdown of red blood cells (hemolytic anemias that are present from birth such as hereditary spherocytosis or pyruvate kinase deficiency—see table More About Some Causes of Anemia)

Disorders caused by poorly formed red blood cells (myelodysplasia)

In such disorders, the body sometimes increases the amount of iron it absorbs. However, the body cannot always use all of the iron because of the difficulty of producing new red blood cells. In such cases, iron overload can occur.

Iron also can accumulate in the body when people take in too much iron from

Iron therapy given in excessive amounts or for too long

Repeated blood transfusions

Men and postmenopausal women do not usually need to take iron supplements. If they do take supplements, they may have excess iron in the body, although usually not enough to be dangerous.