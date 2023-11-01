COVID-19 During Pregnancy

Most people with COVID-19 have mild or no symptoms, but some become severely ill and die. Symptoms can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Occasionally, loss of smell or taste can be the first symptom.

Once COVID-19 symptoms start, pregnant women are more likely to have severe illness than other people, particularly if they have certain conditions (such as diabetes or heart disease). Women with severe illness may require hospitalization, intensive care, and/or a ventilator. However, the overall risk of severe illness and death due to COVID-19 remains low for pregnant women.

The risk of problems during pregnancy (such as preterm labor, birth of a premature newborn, and preeclampsia) is increased if symptoms are moderate or severe.