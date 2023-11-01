Asthma During Pregnancy

The effect of pregnancy on asthma varies. Worsening of the disease is slightly more common than improvement, but most pregnant women do not have severe asthma attacks.

(See also Asthma.)

The effect of asthma on pregnancy also varies. But if asthma is severe and poorly controlled, it increases the risk of having the following:

Preterm (premature) delivery

Preeclampsia (a type of high blood pressure that occurs during pregnancy)

A fetus that may not grow as much as expected (small for gestational age)

Cesarean delivery

Complications in pregnant women, including death

Being vaccinated against COVID-19 and against the influenza (flu) virus during the flu season is particularly important for pregnant women who have asthma.

Did You Know...