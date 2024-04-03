Gynecologic Tests and Procedures

Women at risk of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) should be screened for these diseases, even if they have no symptoms.

Women should be tested regularly for STIs, depending on risk. Testing should be done every year for gonorrhea and chlamydia in women who are

Sexually active and age 25 or younger

Sexually active and older than 25 if there is increased risk (such as a new or multiple sex partner, a woman or her partner have more than one sex partner or have had a previous STI)

Pregnancy

Testing at least once in a woman's lifetime for HIV and hepatitis C (or more often if the woman is at increased risk) is also recommended.

Pregnant women should be tested for HIV, hepatitis B, and syphilis.

Women at high risk, with symptoms, or who request testing should also be tested at any time for STIs. Testing for STIs is done with different types of tests, depending on the infection.

STIs that are tested for with vaginal, cervical, or urinary specimens are

For most of these STIs, the clinician uses a swab to obtain a small sample from the cervix. The sample is sent to a laboratory for analysis. Testing for gonorrhea and chlamydia can also be done using a urine specimen or a sample from inside the vagina (which can be collected by a clinician or by the woman herself).

STIs that are tested for with blood tests are:

STI testing is an important part of preventive care, because untreated STIs can cause serious complications (such as, infertility, severe diseases of the liver, nervous system, or immune system, or cancer).

Although HPV is an STI, HPV testing is usually done as part of cervical cancer screening, alone or combined with a Pap test, not as an STI test. HPV can cause genital warts and increases the risk of cervical cancer. Genital warts are diagnosed by clinicians during the pelvic examination, based on their appearance. Sometimes, if the diagnosis is uncertain, biopsy is required.