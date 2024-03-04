Chamomile is a family of daisy-like plants. Active ingredients in chamomile include the essential oil bisabolol and plant nutrients called flavonoids.
The chamomile flower is dried and used as tea or in a capsule or applied topically as an extract.
Of the many species of chamomile, just 2 are typically used in dietary supplements: Matricaria chamomilla and Chamaemelum nobile.
Chamomile is most often consumed as a tea to reduce anxiety.
(See also Overview of Dietary Supplements.)
Claims for Chamomile
People most often take chamomile as a mild sedative or antidepressant to treat anxiety or depression and/or improve sleep quality. People also take chamomile to
Reduce inflammation
Reduce fever
Relieve gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea, symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), and indigestion
People apply a compress of chamomile extract to soothe irritated skin (such as from eczema, poison ivy, diaper rash, and chickenpox), treat ear and eye infections, and relieve stomach, back, or muscle pain.
People use chamomile to treat colic, croup, and fevers in children.
Proponents also claim that chamomile helps prevent cancer and heart disease.
Evidence for Chamomile
The scientific evidence supporting any use of chamomile is weak. However, some evidence shows chamomile may have a small effect in improving sleep quality and helping to relieve anxiety and depression.
Side Effects of Chamomile
Chamomile is generally considered safe. The most likely side effect is an allergic reaction, especially in people who are allergic to ragweed or sunflowers. Allergic reactions may include skin irritation, itchy eyes, sneezing, and runny nose. People very rarely have a severe and life-threatening allergic reaction (anaphylaxis).
Drug Interactions with Chamomile
Recommendations for Chamomile
Chamomile may help ease symptoms of anxiety and depression and improve sleep quality, but the effects are likely to be small. Chamomile appears to be reasonably safe.
More Information
The following English-language resource may be useful. Please note that THE MANUAL is not responsible for the content of this resource.
National Institutes of Health's National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health: Chamomile