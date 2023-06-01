Molluscum contagiosum is a contagious skin infection caused by a poxvirus that causes pink or white, dome-shaped, and smooth or waxy bumps to form.

The bumps can appear on many parts of the body and usually are not itchy or painful.

The diagnosis is typically based on the appearance of the bumps.

Bumps that do not go away by themselves can be treated with creams or can be removed by freezing, burning, and/or cutting.

The virus that causes molluscum is contagious. It spreads by direct physical contact with an infected person or with objects such as towels or sponges that have been touched by an infected person. Molluscum contagiosum also can spread from one person to another by sexual contact. The virus can spread in water, such as in pools, baths, or saunas.

Infection may cover larger areas of skin, and bumps tend to be larger in people who have a weakened immune system such as those with HIV/AIDS or who use corticosteroids or receive cancer chemotherapy.

This infection is common among children.

Symptoms of Molluscum Contagiosum Molluscum contagiosum can infect any part of the skin except the palms of the hands and soles of the feet. The bumps are usually less than 1/4 inch (about 0.2 to 0.5 centimeters) in diameter, shaped like a dome, and have a tiny dimple in the center. In children, the bumps occur most commonly on the face, trunk, arms, and legs. In adults, the bumps occur most commonly on the penis, vulva, or in the pubic area. The bumps usually are not itchy or painful and may be discovered only coincidentally during a physical examination. However, the bumps can become very inflamed (resembling a boil) and itchy as the body fights off the virus. This inflammation may indicate that the bumps will soon disappear. Examples of Molluscum Contagiosum Molluscum Contagiosum This image shows scattered bumps of molluscum on the trunk of a toddler. Image courtesy of James G.H. Dinulos, MD. Molluscum Contagiosum on a Child's Face The photo shows bumps of molluscum contagiosum. © Springer Science+Business Media Molluscum Contagiosum in a Child With HIV Infection In this child with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection, the bumps of molluscum contagiosum cover a wide area and involve the face. ... read more © Springer Science+Business Media

Diagnosis of Molluscum Contagiosum A doctor's evaluation Doctors base the diagnosis of molluscum contagiosum on its appearance. If doctors are unsure of the diagnosis, they may remove a sample of material from the skin and examine it under a microscope.