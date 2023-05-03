A pulmonary embolism is usually caused by a blood clot. Not all blood clots cause harm. For example, blood clots are needed to stop the bleeding in a cut. However, blood clots can form inside blood vessels when they aren’t needed, as in deep vein thrombosis. Most often, these unnecessary blood clots form in big veins deep inside your legs. These clots can break off and travel to your lungs or your heart.

Certain conditions increase your chance of having a pulmonary embolism including:

Older age (usually over 60)

Previous blood clots

Cancer

A broken leg or hip

Pregnancy

Major surgery within the past 3 months

Smoking

Taking the hormone estrogen or medicines similar to it

In general, you're more likely to get blood clots in your legs when you can't move your legs much. You might not move much if you break a leg. Also, when you have surgery or a long illness, you may have to lay in bed for awhile. Even taking a long plane flight can be a risk because it can keep you from moving your legs enough.

Sometimes other substances can cause a pulmonary embolism. These include: