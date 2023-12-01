Brought to you bymsd logo
Overview of Poisoning

By The Manual's Editorial Staff
Reviewed/Revised Dec 2023
What is poisoning?

Poisoning is sickness that results from swallowing, breathing in, or touching something toxic (poisonous). In the United States, more than 2 million people each year are poisoned. This includes people who accidentally overdose on illicit drugs or try to commit suicide. Most people don't get very sick. However, some people get very sick and may die.

  • For safety, keep medicines and cleaning products in their original containers

  • Store medicines and cleaning products out of children's reach

  • Poisoning can be minor or life-threatening

  • Be careful to take medicines as instructed

  • Ask a doctor whether you can safely take more than one medicine at a time

What things are poisonous?

Almost anything can be harmful in large amounts. Even prescription and over-the-counter medicines can be dangerous if you overdose.

It's hard to list everything that could be poisonous. But it's safe to say that if something isn't meant for you to eat, drink, breathe, or put on your body, you shouldn't use it. However, there are many things around your house that aren't dangerous. This is important to know because children often taste or eat things they find.

Nontoxic Household Products*

  1. Adhesives

  2. Antacids

  3. Bath oil†

  4. Bathtub toys (floating)

  6. Body conditioners

  7. Bubble bath soaps (detergents)†

  8. Candles

  10. Carboxymethylcellulose (dehydrating material packed with film, books, and other products)

  12. Cetyl alcohol (also called palmitoyl oil, a substance used in certain cosmetic products such as shampoos and conditioners)

  14. Colognes

  15. Contraceptives

  16. Corticosteroids (applied to the skin)

  17. Cosmetics

  18. Crayons

  19. Deodorants

  20. Deodorizers, spray and refrigerant

  21. Diaper rash cream and ointment

  22. Dichloral (herbicide)

  23. Dry cell battery (alkaline)

  24. Fabric softeners

  25. Glow products, such as glow sticks and glow necklaces

  26. Glycerol

  27. Glyceryl monostearate

  28. Graphite

  29. Gums (such as acacia, agar, and ghatti)

  30. Hand lotions, creams and sanitizers (alcohol)

  32. Incense

  33. Indelible markers

  34. Ink (the amount in a ballpoint pen)

  35. Iodide salts

  36. Kaolin

  38. Laundry pods (detergents)

  39. “Lead” pencils (which are really made of graphite)

  40. Linoleic acid

  41. Linseed oil (not boiled)

  42. Magic markers

  43. Matches

  46. Modeling clay

  47. Newspaper

  48. Paint (water color or water-based)

  49. Perfumes

  50. Petroleum jelly

  51. Plant food (household)

  53. Polysorbate

  54. Putty

  55. Sachets (essential oils, powders)

  56. Shaving creams and lotions

  57. Silica (silicon dioxide)

  58. Soap and soap products (including hand soap)

  59. Spermaceti

  60. Starch and sizing

  61. Stearic acid

  62. Sunscreens

  64. Titanium dioxide

  65. Toothpaste with or without fluoride

  66. Triacetin (glyceryl triacetate)

  67. Vitamins (children’s multiple with or without iron)

  68. Vitamins (multiple without iron)

  69. Wax or paraffin

  71. Zirconium oxide

*Almost any substance can be toxic if ingested in sufficient amounts.

† Moderately viscous (thick) substances like oils and detergents aren't toxic if ingested but can cause significant lung injury if they are inhaled or aspirated into the lungs.

Who is at risk for poisoning?

People at higher risk for poisoning include:

  • Young children, because they tend to put things in their mouth

  • Older people, who can be confused and mix up their medicines

  • Workers whose jobs involve chemicals

  • People with substance use disorders, particularly those using opioid drugs

  • People who are suicidal and may take poisons on purpose—people who do this or think about it should seek help for their mental health

What are the symptoms of poisoning?

Symptoms vary depending on the type and amount of poison. Symptoms can also vary depending on your age and health. You might have symptoms right away. Or it could take hours or days to notice any symptoms.

Possible symptoms of poisoning:

  • Throwing up

  • Trouble breathing

  • Confusion, sleepiness, or being unconscious

  • Belly pain

Some poisons may not cause symptoms until they damage parts of your body, like your kidneys or liver.

What should I do if someone has been poisoned?

If someone seems very sick and may have been poisoned, call for emergency medical assistance (911 in most areas of the United States).

If a person who may have been poisoned doesn't seem very sick, call the poison control center for advice (1-800-222-1222 in the United States). Often people can be treated at home. The World Health Organization provides a world directory of poison centers.

If someone is poisoned:

  • Try to find out what the poison is

  • Find out how much poison was swallowed

  • If the poison is a cleaning product or medicine, bring the original container with you to the hospital so doctors can look at it

Don't try to make the person throw up unless a doctor or the poison control center tells you to.

For a chemical spill:

  • Remove any clothing, shoes, or jewelry that touched the chemical

  • Wash skin well with soap and water

  • If the poison affected your eyes, flush them with water or saline (germ-free salt water)

If you're poisoned by a toxic gas, get into fresh air right away. If you're helping someone who's been poisoned by toxic chemicals or gases, avoid getting poisoned yourself. Only professionals with protective gear should go into an area with toxic chemicals or gases.

How can doctors tell if I've been poisoned?

Doctors will suspect poisoning based on your symptoms and your description of what happened.

Doctors will ask questions to figure out what the poison is and how much you swallowed.

How do doctors treat poisoning?

Most people who are poisoned will recover. Some people may need care in the hospital.

Over time, your body gets rid of most poisons on its own. Depending on the type of poison, doctors might:

  • Give you medicine to bring your heart rate and blood pressure back to normal

  • Put you on a breathing machine (respirator) to help you breathe

  • Give you activated charcoal, which can keep poisons you swallowed from getting into your blood

  • Give you medicine that works against a specific poison (antidote)

  • Use a special filter to remove poisons from your blood (a procedure called hemodialysis)

How can I prevent poisoning?

  • Keep medicines in their original containers to prevent mix-ups

  • Keep household cleaners, medicines, and other possible poisons in places children can’t reach

  • Never put poisonous products in drinking cups or bottles

  • Follow instructions on medicines and household products

  • Throw out expired or unneeded medicines by hiding them in cat litter or other unappealing material, or call your pharmacy for advice on disposal

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.