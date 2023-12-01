What should I do if someone has been poisoned?

What should I do if someone has been poisoned?

If someone seems very sick and may have been poisoned, call for emergency medical assistance (911 in most areas of the United States).

If a person who may have been poisoned doesn't seem very sick, call the poison control center for advice (1-800-222-1222 in the United States). Often people can be treated at home. The World Health Organization provides a world directory of poison centers.

If someone is poisoned:

Try to find out what the poison is

Find out how much poison was swallowed

If the poison is a cleaning product or medicine, bring the original container with you to the hospital so doctors can look at it

Don't try to make the person throw up unless a doctor or the poison control center tells you to.

For a chemical spill:

Remove any clothing, shoes, or jewelry that touched the chemical

Wash skin well with soap and water

If the poison affected your eyes, flush them with water or saline (germ-free salt water)

If you're poisoned by a toxic gas, get into fresh air right away. If you're helping someone who's been poisoned by toxic chemicals or gases, avoid getting poisoned yourself. Only professionals with protective gear should go into an area with toxic chemicals or gases.