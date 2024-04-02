Brought to you bymsd logo
Subconjunctival Hemorrhage

Apr 2024
Get the full details

The conjunctiva is the clear, thin tissue that lines the inside of your eyelid and covers the white of your eye.

What is a subconjunctival hemorrhage?

A subconjunctival hemorrhage is a small collection of blood underneath the conjunctiva. The whole white part of your eye or just some of it will be bright red.

  • The blood comes from a small broken blood vessel on the surface of your eye

  • A subconjunctival hemorrhage doesn't affect your vision

  • A subconjunctival hemorrhage may look scary but is harmless unless whatever caused it also damaged other parts of your eye

  • It goes away on its own, usually within 2 weeks

Parts of the Eye

What causes a subconjunctival hemorrhage?

A subconjunctival hemorrhage sometimes just happens. More often it's caused by:

  • A minor eye injury

  • Straining, lifting, or pushing something

  • Throwing up, sneezing, or coughing very hard

What are the symptoms of a subconjunctival hemorrhage?

The only symptom is:

  • Your whole eye or part of it looks red

You won't have any pain or any problem with your vision. If you do, it's a sign that something else may be wrong with your eye.

How can doctors tell if I have a subconjunctival hemorrhage?

Doctors examine your eye and check your vision. You don't need any tests unless you have other symptoms that suggest a serious injury. Such symptoms could be eye or face pain, trouble seeing, a swollen eye, or blood inside your eyeball.

How do doctors treat a subconjunctival hemorrhage?

Doctors don’t treat a subconjunctival hemorrhage because it goes away on its own.

