What are the symptoms of a subconjunctival hemorrhage?

The only symptom is:

Your whole eye or part of it looks red

Subconjunctival Hemorrhage Image DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

You won't have any pain or any problem with your vision. If you do, it's a sign that something else may be wrong with your eye.