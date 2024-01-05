Dry mouth occurs when the salivary glands (glands in the mouth that produce saliva) malfunction and thus decrease saliva production. There are many causes, including dehydration and mouth breathing (see table Some Causes of Dry Mouth).

The most common causes of dry mouth are

Medications and other substances

Radiation to the head and neck (for cancer treatment)

Medications are the most common cause overall. About 400 prescription medications and many nonprescription (over-the-counter) medications cause a decrease in saliva production. The most common classes of medications include the following:

Medications that have anticholinergic effects (those that block acetylcholine)

Antiparkinsonian medications (those used to treat Parkinson disease)

Cancer chemotherapy medications

Many commonly used medications have anticholinergic effects. Dry mouth is only one among many anticholinergic side effects.

Many chemotherapy medications cause severe dryness and mouth sores (stomatitis) while they are being taken. These problems usually end after the medications are stopped.

Other common medications that cause dry mouth include certain antihypertensives (medications used to lower high blood pressure), antianxiety medications (used to treat anxiety disorders), and antidepressants (used to treat depression).

Tobacco use usually causes a decrease of saliva.

Radiation therapy for head and neck cancer can severely damage the salivary glands, often causing permanent dryness. Even low doses of radiation can cause temporary drying.

Less common causes of dry mouth include bodywide (systemic) disorders. Dry mouth is very common among people with Sjögren syndrome. Some people with diabetes or HIV infection have problems with dry mouth.