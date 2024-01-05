The most common causes of bad breath are

Periodontal diseases

Odor-causing bacteria on the tongue

Certain foods and alcoholic beverages

Tobacco use

Bad breath is most often caused by the action of certain mouth bacteria on food particles in the mouth. These bacteria break down (degrade) the food particles into foul-smelling substances. These bacteria are more common among people with periodontal diseases (such as gingivitis and periodontitis) and poor oral hygiene.

Periodontal diseases inflame and destroy the structures surrounding and supporting the teeth, such as the gums and the outer layer of the tooth root, and are caused mainly by an accumulation of certain bacteria. These bacteria grow in deep pockets that surround the teeth. Such bacteria can also grow on the back of the tongue, even in people who do not have periodontal disease. These bacteria can also overgrow due to a decrease in the flow of saliva (caused by some diseases or the use of certain medications—see Dry Mouth) or a decrease in the acidity of saliva.

After digestion, odors caused by certain foods or spices, such as onions or garlic, pass from the bloodstream into the lungs. The odors are then exhaled and may be unpleasant to others. For example, the odor of garlic can be smelled on the breath by others 2 or 3 hours after it is eaten, long after it is gone from the mouth and stomach. Oral hygiene cannot remove these odors.

Bad breath is more common among people who smoke than people who do not smoke.