Burning mouth syndrome is mouth pain, usually involving the tongue, in people who do not have any visible sores or abnormalities in their mouth.

Burning mouth syndrome probably represents a number of different conditions with different causes but a common symptom.

A burning, tingling, or numb sensation may affect the entire mouth or just the tongue and may be continuous or intermittent.

Doctors diagnose burning mouth syndrome on the basis of the person's symptoms and the absence of other more common causes of tongue discomfort.

Any underlying causes are treated.

Keeping the mouth moist often helps relieve the burning sensation.

Burning mouth syndrome occurs most commonly in women after menopause.

Burning mouth syndrome is not the same as the temporary discomfort that many people experience after eating irritating or acidic foods.

Causes of Burning Mouth Syndrome A number of disorders cause mouth pain. However, if people have mouth pain but do not have one of those disorders or any visible abnormalities of their mouth, doctors call it burning mouth syndrome. Doctors think burning mouth syndrome probably involves a poorly understood abnormality in the nerves that control pain and taste. Other disorders that can cause mouth pain include Vitamin B12 deficiency or folate deficiency

Anemia

Diabetes mellitus

Candidiasis (yeast infection)

Allergy to foods or dental products

Dry mouth (xerostomia)

Use of angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors (medications used to treat high blood pressure)

Certain often habitual (called parafunctional) mouth behavior (for example, tongue thrusting, clenching, or teeth grinding [bruxism])

Other tongue and mouth conditions, such as inflammation, autoimmune disorders, or cancer

Symptoms of Burning Mouth Syndrome A painful burning, tingling, or numbing sensation may affect the entire mouth (particularly the tongue, lips, and roof of the mouth) or just the tongue. The sensation may be continuous or intermittent, may gradually increase throughout the day, and may be relieved by eating or drinking. Other symptoms include A dry mouth (associated with increased thirst)

Altered taste Possible consequences of the pain include changes in eating habits, irritability, depression, and avoidance of other people.

Diagnosis of Burning Mouth Syndrome A doctor's evaluation

Tests to determine possible causes A doctor or dentist reviews the person's medical history and dietary habits and examines the mouth. To make the diagnosis, usually pain must occur on most days, for about 2 hours a day or more, and for longer than 3 months. Doctors may do blood tests or other tests to check for certain other disorders known to cause burning mouth. For example, they may do a test to check the flow of saliva, to see if the person has dry mouth. Burning mouth syndrome is often difficult to confirm because the tissue in the mouth also may appear normal in mild or early cases of mouth pain due to specific disorders.

Treatment of Burning Mouth Syndrome Measures to keep the mouth moist and relieve pain

Sometimes antidepressants or antianxiety medications If doctors find a cause of the mouth pain, they treat that. dry mouthCognitive-behavioral therapy may sometimes help when other treatments do not. Sometimes symptoms disappear without treatment but may return.