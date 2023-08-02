Phimosis and Paraphimosis

In phimosis, the foreskin is tight and cannot be retracted over the glans penis (the cone-shaped end of the penis). This condition is normal in newborns and young boys and usually resolves without treatment by about age 5. In older men, phimosis may result from prolonged irritation or recurring inflammation of the glans penis and foreskin (balanoposthitis). The tightened foreskin can interfere with urination and sexual activity and may increase the risk of urinary tract infections.

Phimosis Image DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

The usual treatment is circumcision. However, in children, sometimes the application of a corticosteroid cream 2 or 3 times daily and periodic gentle stretching of the foreskin are effective and spare the child a circumcision. The cream may be used for up to 3 months.