Pulmonary Function Testing (PFT)

The assessment of a lung disorder often involves testing

How much air the lungs can hold (lung volume)

How much and how quickly air can be exhaled (airflow)

Airflow measurements are made with a spirometer, which consists of a mouthpiece and tubing connected to a recording device. The person’s lips should be held tightly around the mouthpiece, and nose clips should be worn to ensure that all the air inhaled or exhaled goes through the mouth. A person inhales deeply, then exhales forcefully as quickly as possible through the tubing while measurements are taken. The volume of air inhaled and exhaled and the length of time each breath takes are recorded and analyzed. This measurement is repeated several times to be sure the results are consistent. Often, the tests are repeated after a person takes a medication that opens the airways of the lungs (bronchodilator).

In disorders such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), the ability to exhale quickly is impaired.

Using a Spirometer

Spirometry Spirometry: Technique Spirometry is used to test lung function. The person breathes normally, then quickly inhales deeply through a mouthpiece. Spirometry: Recording Spirometry uses a computer (that is, a spirometer) to measure lung function. Normal breathing is recorded on a video monitor.

A simpler device for measuring how quickly air can be exhaled is the small, hand-held peak flow meter. After inhaling deeply, a person blows into this device as hard as possible.