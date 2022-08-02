Blood tests

Doctors suspect hepatitis based on typical symptoms, such as jaundice.

Testing for hepatitis usually begins with blood tests to determine how well the liver is functioning and whether it is damaged (liver tests). Liver tests involve measuring the levels of liver enzymes and other substances produced by the liver. These tests may help determine the severity of liver damage.

If tests suggest hepatitis, doctors do other blood tests to check for hepatitis viruses. These blood tests can identify parts of specific viruses (antigens), specific antibodies produced by the body to fight the virus, and sometimes genetic material (RNA or DNA) of the virus.

Doctors do not routinely test people for hepatitis E. However, a blood test to detect antibodies produced by the person's immune system in response to the hepatitis E virus, if available, is done when both of the following are present: