Shin splints refers to pain in the lower legs that can be from various causes but that typically is caused by running or vigorous walking.

(See also Overview of Sports Injuries.)

Pain can occur in the front or back of the leg below the knee.

Ice, analgesics, rest, and stretching exercises can help.

Repetitive impact forces in the legs during running or vigorous walking (such as hiking) can overload the muscles and tendons in the legs and cause shin pain. Excessive outward rotation of the foot on the leg (supination) may also cause or exacerbate shin splints.

Symptoms of Shin Splints Pain can be in the front outer aspect of the leg or the back inner part of the leg. Shin splint pain typically begins at the start of activity but then lessens as activity continues. At first, the pain is felt only immediately after the heel strikes the ground during running or walking. If the person continues to run, the pain occurs throughout each step, eventually becoming constant. Pain usually disappears with rest.

Diagnosis of Shin Splints A doctor's evaluation Doctors diagnose shin splints based on symptoms and the results of a physical examination.