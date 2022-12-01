Any toe and any part of a toe can be fractured.

The fractured toe is usually painful, swollen, and tender, and the nail may be discolored.

Doctors can often diagnose a toe fracture based on a physical examination.

Treatment usually consists of taping the fractured toe to the toe next to it (called buddy taping), but if the toe appears abnormally bent, the broken pieces of bone must be put back in place (reduced).

Toes can break when people drop a heavy object on them or when people stub their toe. (See also Overview of Fractures.)

Symptoms of Toe Fractures The fractured toe is usually painful, swollen, and tender. Often, blood collects under the toenail, especially if the toe was crushed, forming a purple-black spot (subungual hematoma). Subungual Hematoma (Toenail) Image DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Fractures of the big toe (hallux) tend to be more severe than those of other toes. The pain is more intense, and there is more swelling and bruising. People may be unable to walk.

Diagnosis of Toe Fractures A doctor's evaluation

Sometimes x-rays Doctors can often diagnose a toe fracture based on a physical examination. Usually, x-rays are not needed because treatment is the same whether the toe is fractured or not. If the big toe is fractured or if a toe is badly bent out of place (displaced) or rotated, x-rays are taken from several different angles. (See also Diagnosis of Fractures.) Did You Know...