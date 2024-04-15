Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines provide protection against COVID-19. COVID-19 is the disease caused by infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. There are multiple COVID-19 vaccines currently in use worldwide (see the UNICEF COVID-19 Vaccine Market Dashboard and WHO Coronavirus [COVID-19] Dashboard). This topic includes only those vaccines currently in use in the United States.

In the United States, the updated 2023–­2024 formulation of the following COVID-19 vaccines are in use:

SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19) mRNA vaccine produced by Pfizer-BioNTech recommended for people 6 months and older

SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19) mRNA vaccine produced by Moderna recommended for people 6 months and older

SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19) recombinant spike protein nanoparticle vaccine produced by Novavax recommended for people 12 years of age and older

The SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19) adenovirus vector vaccine produced by Janssen/Johnson & Johnson is no longer available in the United States.

The best way to prevent infection, severe illness, and death from COVID-19 is to be up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations. Unvaccinated people are more likely to die of COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

For more information, see the CDC: Interim Clinical Considerations for Use of COVID-19 Vaccines in the United States, COVID-19 Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices Vaccine Recommendations, the FDA prescribing information for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, and the FDA fact sheets for Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax.

(See also Overview of Immunization.)

Administration of COVID-19 Vaccine For COVID-19 vaccines available for use in the United States, all dose and administration information, including for all age groups and people with special conditions, is available from the CDC at Interim Clinical Considerations for Use of COVID-19 Vaccines Currently Approved or Authorized in the United States.

Side Effects of COVID-19 Vaccine The COVID-19 vaccines have similar side effects (see CDC: Getting Your COVID-19 Vaccine): Pain, swelling, and redness at the injection site

Tiredness

Headache

Muscle and joint pains

Fever and chills

Nausea

Swollen lymph nodes Side effects typically last several days. There is a very small chance of a severe allergic reaction. This usually occurs within a few minutes to 1 hour after getting a dose of the vaccine and may require emergency treatment. If a person develops difficulty breathing, they or someone with them should call for emergency medical care (911 in the United States) or go to the nearest hospital. People who have had severe allergic reactions to other vaccines or injectable medications should discuss the risk of an allergic reaction with their doctor and be observed after receiving the vaccine. See also CDC: Selected Adverse Events Reported after COVID-19 Vaccination. The heart problems myocarditis and pericarditis have been reported after doses of the vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax, suggesting there may be an increased risk of these problems after vaccination. The risk is highest in young males. Vaccine recipients should seek medical attention right away if they have chest pain, shortness of breath, or feelings of having a fast-beating, fluttering, or pounding heart after vaccination.