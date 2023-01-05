Brought to you bymsd logo
Spleen Disorders and Immunodeficiency

ByJames Fernandez, MD, PhD, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine at Case Western Reserve University
Reviewed/Revised Jan 2023
    The spleen is crucial to the function of the immune system. The spleen filters the blood, removing and destroying bacteria and other infectious organisms in the bloodstream. It also produces antibodies (immunoglobulins). (See also Overview of Immunodeficiency Disorders.)

    For people whose spleen is absent at birth or has been damaged or removed because of disease, the risk of developing severe bacterial infections is increased.

    People who do not have a spleen particularly need pneumococcal vaccines and meningococcal vaccines. They may need these vaccines at different times than in the usual childhood vaccine schedule.

