Chronic Venous Insufficiency and Post-Thrombotic Syndrome

Chronic venous insufficiency is damage to leg veins that prevents blood from flowing normally. Post-thrombotic syndrome is chronic venous insufficiency that results from a blood clot in the veins and causes symptoms.

Chronic venous insufficiency may cause leg discomfort, swelling, and skin rash, discoloration, and/or ulcers.

Post-thrombotic syndrome is chronic venous insufficiency that resulted from a blood clot in the veins (deep vein thrombosis).

Doctors use duplex ultrasonography for diagnosis.

Keeping the leg elevated, wearing compression stockings, and carefully treating any wounds are necessary for treatment.

(See also Overview of the Venous System.)

The number of people in the United States who have chronic venous insufficiency is unknown. Different studies have given estimates of the number of people affected, and those estimates vary greatly. Post-thrombotic syndrome may develop in 20 to 50% of people with deep vein thrombosis, usually within 1 to 2 years.

Causes of Chronic Venous Insufficiency Blood Vessels video Arteries carry blood with oxygen and nutrients away from the heart to the rest of the body. Veins return blood to the heart from the rest of the body. Blood returns from the legs through shallow and deep veins. Contraction of leg muscles pushes blood through the deep veins. Valves in the veins keep blood flowing upward toward the heart and stop the blood from flowing backward. Chronic venous insufficiency occurs when something widens the leg veins and/or damages the valves in the veins. These changes decrease blood flow in the veins and increase the pressure in the veins. The increased pressure and low blood flow cause fluid to accumulate in the legs and other symptoms. One-Way Valves in the Veins The most common cause of chronic venous insufficiency is Previous blood clot in the legs (deep vein thrombosis) A blood clot may cause chronic venous insufficiency because scar tissue from the clot may damage the valves in the veins. Some people may then develop post-thrombotic syndrome, which is chronic venous insufficiency with symptoms. Other risk factors for chronic venous insufficiency include Injury to the legs

Aging

Obesity

Sitting or standing for long periods

Pregnancy Post-thrombotic syndrome Not everyone who has a blood clot in the leg develops post-thrombotic syndrome. People who are at increased risk following a blood clot in the leg include those who have had Several episodes of blood clots in the same leg

A blood clot in the upper part of the leg and/or pelvic region People who have obesity also may be at increased risk of post-thrombotic syndrome.

Symptoms of Chronic Venous Insufficiency People with chronic venous insufficiency have leg swelling (edema), which typically is worse at the end of the day because blood must flow upward against gravity when a person is standing or sitting. Overnight, edema subsides because the veins empty well when people lie down. The swelling may not cause any symptoms, but some people feel fullness, heaviness, aching, cramps, pain, tiredness, and tingling in the legs. Varicose veins may be present. Later on, the skin on the inside of the ankle becomes scaly and itchy and may become discolored. The discoloration is caused by red blood cells that escape from swollen (distended) veins into the skin. The discolored skin is vulnerable, and even a minor injury, such as that from scratching or a bump, can break it open, resulting in an ulcer. Ulcers may also develop without any known injury, typically on the inside of the ankle. Ulcers are usually only slightly uncomfortable. A very painful ulcer might be infected. Examples of Skin Problems in Chronic Venous Insufficiency Chronic Venous Insufficiency (Skin Changes) Chronic venous insufficiency causes the skin to be discolored and to develop scaling, weeping, and crusting. The changes are easily visible in people with light skin (top) and people with dark skin (bottom). ... read more Images provided by Thomas Habif, MD. Early Stage of Venous Stasis Ulcer Development Venous stasis causes the skin to become hard and leathery and darker than the surrounding skin. A shallow ulcer is developing at the ankle. ... read more © Springer Science+Business Media Stasis Dermatitis (Open Sore) In this photo of a person with stasis dermatitis, the skin is broken down, forming an open sore (ulcer). Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD. Venous Stasis Ulcer This large venous stasis ulcer is surrounded by reddish brown skin. © Springer Science+Business Media Chronic Venous Insufficiency (Skin Changes) Chronic venous insufficiency causes the skin to be discolored and to develop scaling, weeping, and crusting. The changes are easily visible in people with light skin (top) and people with dark skin (bottom). ... read more Images provided by Thomas Habif, MD. Early Stage of Venous Stasis Ulcer Development Venous stasis causes the skin to become hard and leathery and darker than the surrounding skin. A shallow ulcer is developing at the ankle. ... read more © Springer Science+Business Media Stasis Dermatitis (Open Sore) In this photo of a person with stasis dermatitis, the skin is broken down, forming an open sore (ulcer). Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD. Venous Stasis Ulcer This large venous stasis ulcer is surrounded by reddish brown skin. © Springer Science+Business Media If edema is severe and persistent, scar tissue develops and traps fluid in the tissues. As a result, the calf permanently enlarges and feels hard. In such cases, ulcers are more likely to develop, and they heal less easily.

Diagnosis of Chronic Venous Insufficiency Doctor's evaluation

Sometimes ultrasonography Doctors usually can diagnose chronic venous insufficiency based on its appearance and symptoms. Sometimes doctors do ultrasonography of the legs to make sure the edema is not caused by deep vein thrombosis.

Treatment of Chronic Venous Insufficiency Treatment involves Leg elevation

Compression using properly applied bandages, graduated compression stockings, and/or intermittent pneumatic compression devices

Wound care Elevating the leg above the level of the heart decreases pressure in the veins, and should be done for 30 minutes or longer at least 3 times per day. Compression is effective and used for all people to help reduce swelling and discomfort. Elastic bandages are used first. Once edema decreases and ulcers begin to heal, people can use commercial graduated compression stockings. Such stockings are available with different amounts of pressure (highest pressure at ankles and lower pressures higher on the leg). Higher pressure stockings are more effective for severe problems but are more uncomfortable. Stockings should be put on when people awaken, before leg edema worsens with activity, and worn all day. Many people have difficulty using the stockings regularly. People may consider the stockings unattractive. More active people may consider stockings irritating or restricting. Some people may have difficulty putting them on. Intermittent pneumatic compression (IPC) uses a pump to repeatedly inflate and deflate hollow plastic leggings. IPC squeezes blood and fluid out of the lower legs but is cumbersome. IPC therapy is used when compression stockings are not effective or the person in unable to tolerate them. Wound care Medications and surgery do not help chronic venous insufficiency, although skin grafting can be a last resort for skin ulcers that have not healed with other measures. However, the grafted skin will reulcerate unless the person consistently follows leg elevation and compression instructions.

Prevention of Chronic Venous Insufficiency Losing weight, participating in regular exercise, and reducing the amount of sodium in the diet can help keep blood pressure in the leg veins low. People who have had deep venous thrombosis should take anticoagulants to prevent post-thrombotic syndrome. Compression stockings do not prevent the development of chronic venous insufficiency but are useful for treatment.