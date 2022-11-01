Vitamin E Deficiency

Premature infants with the deficiency may develop a serious form of anemia.
The diagnosis is based on symptoms and results of a physical examination.
liver disorders, gallbladder disorders, pancreatitis, and cystic fibrosis
A disorder that impairs fat absorption (malabsorption disorder)
Did You Know...
In children, symptoms may include slow reflexes, difficulty walking, loss of coordination, loss of position sense (knowing where the limbs are without looking at them), and muscle weakness.
In premature infants, bleeding (hemorrhage) may occur within the brain, and blood vessels in the eyes may grow abnormally (a disorder called retinopathy of prematurity). Affected newborns also have weak muscles.
Physical examination
Sometimes blood tests