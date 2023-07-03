Brought to you bymsd logo
Chromium Deficiency

ByLarry E. Johnson, MD, PhD, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
Reviewed/Revised Jul 2023 | Modified Aug 2023
    Chromium deficiency is rare in developed countries and can result from intravenous feeding (total parenteral nutrition) used for a long time.

    (See also Overview of Minerals.)

    Chromium enables insulin (which controls blood sugar levels) to function and helps in the processing (metabolism) and storage of carbohydrates, protein, and fat. However, it is not clear whether chromiumdiabetes

    Only a small amount of the chromium in food is absorbed. Chromium is absorbed better when eaten with foods that contain vitamin C or .

    Symptoms of chromium deficiency may include weight loss, confusion, impaired coordination, and a reduced response to sugar (glucose) in blood, increasing the risk of diabetes.

    Treatment of chromium

