High Blood Pressure Emergencies in Children

A hypertensive emergency is a particularly severe, sudden form of high blood pressure that can damage one or more vital organs.

(See also High Blood Pressure in Children and High Blood Pressure in adults.)

Hypertensive emergencies occur when blood pressure rapidly increases.

In children, the first symptoms of a hypertensive emergency are typically a headache, listlessness, confusion, and seizures and, in infants, irritability.

Doctors diagnose hypertensive emergency by measuring blood pressure and doing tests for organ damage, such as electrocardiography, echocardiography, and blood and urine tests.

Treatment of hypertensive emergencies involves admitting children to an intensive care unit and giving drugs by vein to lower blood pressure as soon as possible.

When blood pressure is checked, two values are recorded. The higher value reflects the highest pressure in the arteries, which is reached when the heart contracts (during systole). The lower value reflects the lowest pressure in the arteries, which is reached just before the heart begins to contract again (during diastole). Blood pressure is written as systolic pressure/diastolic pressure—for example, 120/80 mm Hg (millimeters of mercury), referred to as 120 over 80.

A hypertensive emergency is a particularly severe, sudden form of high blood pressure. Diastolic blood pressure (the bottom number) is usually over 100 mm Hg, and there is evidence of progressive damage in one or more vital organs (typically the brain, heart, eyes, and kidneys). Children may have a variety of symptoms.

Hypertensive emergencies are relatively rare in children. They may develop in children who have or have not been previously diagnosed with high blood pressure.

Hypertensive emergencies usually occur when blood pressure rapidly increases. What causes the rapid increase varies by age. The most common causes are

A hypertensive emergency, if not treated promptly, typically causes progressive damage in one or more vital organs, particularly the following:

Brain, which can result in deterioration of brain function, seizures, and/or coma

Heart, which can result in heart failure

Eyes, which can result in papilledema (swelling of the optic nerve) and bleeding in the retina

Kidneys, which can result in kidney dysfunction or failure

If untreated, a hypertensive emergency can be fatal.

A hypertensive urgency is severe high blood pressure that has not yet caused enough organ damage to result in symptoms.

Symptoms of Hypertensive Emergencies in Children Blood pressure is very high, typically at a stage 2 (severe) high blood pressure level or higher (140/90 or higher). In children, the first symptoms of a hypertensive emergency are typically a headache, listlessness (lethargy), confusion, seizures, and, in infants, irritability. Children may go into a coma. Children may have a rapid heart rate, chest pain, shortness of breath, and/or swollen ankles. Vision may be impaired.

Diagnosis of Hypertensive Emergencies in Children Blood pressure measurement

Tests to evaluate organ damage During a suspected hypertensive emergency, doctors use an oscillometer to measure blood pressure rather than using a stethoscope. The oscillometer records blood pressure automatically and quickly, which helps with the measuring that is needed (every 2 to 3 minutes). Blood pressure is measured again using a sphygmomanometer and a stethoscope to confirm the measurement. When possible, doctors do intra-arterial blood pressure monitoring, which involves putting a small plastic tube inside an artery and connecting it to a pressure monitor. These arterial pressure monitors measure blood pressure continuously and are also more accurate than other devices. Doctors take a medical history, which includes questions about the child's current symptoms, any disorders the child has, and any drugs the child takes. A thorough physical examination and standard blood and urine tests are done. Tests are also done to determine whether vital organs are damaged and, if so, how much damage is present. Tests include Electrocardiography (ECG), chest x-ray, and, if possible, an echocardiography to check for heart disorders

Urinalysis to screen for kidney abnormalities

Blood tests to check for kidney damage or hormonal abnormalities

Complete blood count to check for abnormal numbers of blood cells, particularly platelets (which help blood clot)

Computed tomography (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the head to check for a mass or hemorrhage in the brain and to rule out other possible causes of symptoms related to the brain

Drug and pregnancy tests in adolescents If the child's high blood pressure has not previously been diagnosed or evaluated, other testing to determine the cause of the high blood pressure can be done later.