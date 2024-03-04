Amblyopia often does not cause symptoms. It is commonly found only during a routine vision examination.

Children with amblyopia may not notice their vision in one eye differs from the other or may be too young to describe symptoms. These children may squint, cover one eye, or have one eye that does not look in the same direction as the other, all of which may indicate a problem that requires examination.

A complete cataract may cause a white pupil (leukocoria) that may be seen in photos, but a partial cataract may go unnoticed. Some older children may report impaired vision in the affected eye or exhibit poor depth perception. Often, however, children do not appear to have a problem. If one eye sees well and the other does not, children compensate well and do not seem to function differently from their peers.