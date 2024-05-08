Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania

Herpetic whitlow is a viral infection of the fingertip.

Herpes simplex virus (similar to the one that causes fever blisters) may cause an intense, painful skin infection. The virus enters through a break in the skin. The fingertip is sore and swollen but is not as firm as in a bacterial infection of the fingertip (felon). Tiny fluid-filled blisters (vesicles) appear on the fingers but sometimes only 2 or 3 days after pain begins.

Herpetic Whitlow Image DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Doctors base the diagnosis of herpetic whitlow on the presence of blisters and lack of firmness. A herpetic whitlow may be mistaken for a felon or other viral infection of the hand.