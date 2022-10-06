Mixed Connective Tissue Disease (MCTD)

Raynaud Syndrome Image © Springer Science+Business Media

The typical symptoms of mixed connective tissue disease are Raynaud syndrome (in which the fingers suddenly become very pale and tingle or become numb or blue in response to cold or emotional upset), joint inflammation (arthritis), swollen hands, muscle weakness, difficulty swallowing, heartburn, and shortness of breath. Raynaud syndrome may precede other symptoms by many years. Regardless of how mixed connective tissue disease starts, it tends to worsen, and symptoms spread to several parts of the body.

Raynaud Syndrome With Cyanosis Image © Springer Science+Business Media

Lupus-like rashes may develop. Skin changes similar to those of systemic sclerosis also may occur, such as tightening of the finger skin. The hair may thin.

Almost everyone with mixed connective tissue disease has aching joints. About 75% of people develop the swelling and pain typical of arthritis. Mixed connective tissue disease damages the muscle fibers, so the muscles may feel weak and sore, especially in the shoulders and hips. Tasks such as lifting the arms above the shoulders, climbing stairs, and getting out of a chair can become very difficult.

The lungs are affected in up to 75% of people with mixed connective tissue disease. Fluid may collect in or around the lungs. In some people, abnormal lung function is the most serious problem, causing shortness of breath during exertion. Interstitial lung diseases, which affect the tissue around the air sacs of the lungs (alveoli), are the most common lung problems. Pulmonary hypertension, a condition in which blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs (the pulmonary arteries) is abnormally high, is a major cause of death.

Occasionally, the heart is weakened, leading to heart failure. Symptoms of heart failure may include fluid retention, shortness of breath, and fatigue. The kidneys are affected in about 25% of people, and the damage is usually mild compared to the damage caused by lupus. Other symptoms may include fever, swollen lymph nodes, and abdominal pain.

Sjögren syndrome may develop. Over time, many people develop symptoms that are more typical of lupus or systemic sclerosis.