Relaxation, a type of mind-body medicine, includes practices specifically designed to relieve tension and stress. The specific technique may be aimed at the following:

Controlling the stress response (via the sympathetic nervous system)

Lowering blood pressure and heart rate

Easing muscle tension

Altering brain wave activity

Relaxation techniques may include or be combined with meditation, guided imagery, or hypnotherapy. Relaxation therapy can help relieve depression and can be applied to help relieve anxiety and some types of pain.