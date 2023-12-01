Brought to you bymsd logo
Relaxation Techniques

ByDenise Millstine, MD, Mayo Clinic
Reviewed/Revised Dec 2023
    Relaxation, a type of mind-body medicine, includes practices specifically designed to relieve tension and stress. The specific technique may be aimed at the following:

    • Controlling the stress response (via the sympathetic nervous system)

    • Lowering blood pressure and heart rate

    • Easing muscle tension

    • Altering brain wave activity

    Relaxation techniques may include or be combined with meditation, guided imagery, or hypnotherapy. Relaxation therapy can help relieve depression and can be applied to help relieve anxiety and some types of pain.

    Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.