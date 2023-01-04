Suicidal behavior is when people:

Kill themselves

Try to kill themselves but live

Always take it seriously when you feel suicidal or when someone threatens or tries to kill themselves.

Call the emergency number (911 in the United States) if:

You've harmed yourself or have immediate plans to attempt suicide

See someone who is at risk of hurting themselves or others

Keep talking to the suicidal person in a calm, supportive voice until help arrives.

In the United States, call or text 988 to be connected to a trained counselor at the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (or, chat online at 988lifeline.org) if:

You (or a person you know) need support for a suicidal, mental health, or substance use crisis

Contacting 988 is free, confidential, and available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You have the option to remain anonymous if you choose. A trained crisis counselor provides support and shares resources, if needed.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides live crisis center calling services in English and Spanish and uses translation services for over 250 additional languages. Text and chat are currently available in English only.