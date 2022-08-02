Brought to you bymsd logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon
QUICK FACTS

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

ByThe Manual's Editorial Staff
Reviewed/Revised Aug 2022 | Modified Oct 2022
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
Get the full details

What's acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS)?

Acute respiratory distress syndrome is when you have sudden difficulty with your breathing.

  • ARDS is a certain kind of severe breathing problem when your lungs fill up with fluid

  • ARDS causes low oxygen levels in your blood

  • Many diseases that injure your lungs can cause ARDS

  • You feel short of breath and your lips and/or skin turn blue

  • Without treatment, ARDS is often fatal

  • You will need extra oxygen and sometimes a ventilator (breathing machine)

What causes ARDS?

Some of the diseases that cause ARDS can also damage other organs besides your lungs. You may have problems with your kidneys, heart, liver, or brain.

How do doctors know I have ARDS?

Doctors base the diagnosis on:

  • Blood tests to measure the amount of oxygen and carbon dioxide in your blood

  • Chest x-ray

They may do other tests to look for the cause of ARDS or see what other organs are affected.

How do doctors treat ARDS?

You'll need to be in an intensive care unit (ICU). An ICU is an area in the hospital for people who are seriously ill. Doctors will treat the problem that caused ARDS and:

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.