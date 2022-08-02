Lung problems: Pneumonia, choking on food (aspiration), smoke inhalation (like from a fire)

Severe injuries: Burns, drowning, major trauma with shock

Bodywide problems: Severe infection, drug overdose

Other organ problems: Heart failure, pancreatitis

Some of the diseases that cause ARDS can also damage other organs besides your lungs. You may have problems with your kidneys, heart, liver, or brain.