Environmental lung diseases are illnesses caused by harmful particles, mists, vapors, or gases in the air that you breathe.

Some people get ill from the air outside (air pollution-related illness). Other people get sick from air they breathe in buildings where they live, work, or go to school (building-related illness).

Most people with an environmental lung disease got it from something at work. For example:

People who work with cotton, flax, or hemp can get byssinosis

Coal workers can get black lung

People who work around asbestos can get asbestosis, mesothelioma, and asbestos-related pleural disease

If you already have a lung disease such as COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) or asthma, things you breathe in can trigger an attack.