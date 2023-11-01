The important parts of your immune system include:

White blood cells

Antibodies

The lymphatic system

Certain organs

White blood cells (leukocytes) travel through your blood to find and fight germs and other problems. Once they fight an antigen and destroy it, they can usually remember it. If your white blood cells can remember that particular antigen, they'll fight it more quickly the next time it appears in your body.

Antibodies are chemicals that certain white blood cells make. Antibodies float through the bloodstream to find and attack antigens. You have many different antibodies. Each antibody can attack only one specific antigen. Your white blood cells learn to make new antibodies every time they need to defend you from a new antigen. However, your body remembers how to make those antibodies for a long time.

The lymphatic system is a network of vessels. These vessels drain excess fluid from your tissues along with dead germs and dead cells from your body. The fluid is called lymph. Lymph passes through pea-sized collection points called lymph nodes. Lymph nodes filter out the dead germs and cells. If you have an infection, nearby lymph nodes can swell up. For example, a throat infection can make lymph nodes in your neck swell up. People call these "swollen glands," but lymph nodes aren't really glands.

Organs that are part of your immune system include your bone marrow, thymus gland, spleen, tonsils, and appendix. Your bone marrow and thymus gland make white blood cells. Your spleen, tonsils, and appendix trap germs and other antigens and serve as a place for immune system cells to get stronger.